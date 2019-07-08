Pig classes cancelled at Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show is one of the UK's biggest agricultural events

The organisers behind the Great Yorkshire Show have taken the decision to cancel all pig classes at this year's event.

The action was taken as a 'matter of precaution' due to one confirmed report of a pig showing signs of illness at a recent show.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), organisers of the show, said the 'decision was not taken lightly'.

“We have taken the decision to cancel all pig classes at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.







“Animal welfare is of paramount importance to us and Great Yorkshire Show organisers have taken this step as a precautionary measure to eliminate any potential risk,” the society said on social media.

Following the post, the organisers were applauded for putting animal welfare first.

One person said: “Sad and so hard for competitors but glad you take welfare so seriously and took the sensible course of action. Respect!”

Another added: “Good on you GYS, the national pig herd should come first over rosettes.”

This year's event takes place from Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 11.