Pig farmer aims to do one million press-ups for charity

A Yorkshire pig farmer who suffers with Parkinson’s disease is urging the public to join him in an ambitious challenge to complete one million press-ups in January.

Richard Longthorp, who farms near Howden, is doing the challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and England Boxing to help fund sessions and classes for people with the condition.

It follows on from a similar feat which saw the 71-year old complete 1,000 press-ups a day during January 2024, as well as an extra 1,000 press-ups on the last day – completing 32,000 press-ups in total.

His efforts saw him raise a total of £22,000 which was split between Parkinson’s UK, St Paul’s Boxing Academy in Hull and Goole Amateur Boxing Club in Goole, East Yorkshire.

This year, however, Richard is aiming to go one better – by ending the month-long challenge with a gruelling 24-marathon in which he will attempt to complete 10,000 press-ups by himself.

The pig producer will also encourage others to join him in a final push to amass 1,000,000 push-ups combined.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago, he took up boxing at St Paul’s Boxing Academy in 2022 to help manage the condition.

Boxing is known to be beneficial for people suffering with the condition, helping to slow the onset of symptoms and improve strength and coordination.

After completing 2024’s challenge by himself, Richard is now appealing to fellow boxers, boxing fans, and anyone else who is interested, to sign up to the challenge and help him reach his target.

Participants can choose how many press-ups they want to complete during the month, and their total will go towards the collective aim of surpassing the one million mark.

Richard said: “Last January, at the wrong side of 70, I set myself the challenge of doing 1000 press-ups a day for the whole of January.

“This was to raise funds for Parkinson’s Boxing and to raise awareness of the benefits that boxing can bring to People with Parkinson’s (PwP).

“Due to people’s incredible generosity the project raised £22,000 and certainly increased awareness. But there still remains plenty to be done.

"We now have an opportunity to build on what we have already achieved not only for Parkinson’s but other conditions also – and to spread the challenge wider."

Richard added the challenge was not a competition and that participants should set a daily target of press-ups that is ‘achievable but challenging’.

For those who struggle with conventional press-ups, other options such as wall press-ups can be part of the challenge too, and those taking part are encouraged to raise their own funds to contribute to the charity pot.

Participants will be able to post their daily press-up tally in a challenge WhatsApp group, so Richard can keep a running total, although other ways of submitting the number of press-ups completed will be available.

“The main aim is to get as many people participating as possible,” Richard said, "I would rather 1,000 take part doing 30 press-ups a day and raising say £30 each than a handful doing loads.

"This challenge will not only raise awareness but hopefully, in the words of England Boxing, engage the community in a meaningful and inspiring way.”

Anyone wishing to sign up to Richard’s one million press-up challenges can do so online.