Pig farmers' margins halve in final quarter of 2024

11 February 2025 | by FarmingUK Team | Finance, News, Pigs
Pig producers' average net margins have almost halved, but the sector remains in the black, on average
Pig farmers' average net margins almost halved in the final quarter of 2024, against the backdrop of rising feed costs and lower pig prices.

Average margins fell from £19 per head in Q3 to £10 per head in Q4, according to AHDB’s quarterly pork cost of production and margin estimates.

The full economic cost of production for Q4 2024 increased from 190p/kg deadweight to 197p/kg, driven by an 8p rise in estimated feed costs to 124p.

Feed costs accounted for 63% of total costs, compared with 61% in Q3 last year, the levy organisation's figures show.

Other costs were largely unchanged: energy prices also increased in Q4, but this was offset by a fall in fuel prices and a slight deduction in interest costs.

After consistently averaging 212p (APP) during the first three quarters of 2024, average pig prices fell by 3p to around 209p/kg in Q4.

This resulted in an average margin of 11.5p per kg across the quarter, equating to £10.31 per head, AHDB said.

Overall, pig producers saw, on average, a profitable year, with margins per head of £16, £15 and £19 over the first three quarters.

However, this followed a devastating 10 consecutive quarters of negative margins, peaking at -£58 per head in Q3 2022.

During this time, the pig sector accumulated losses of more than £700 million.