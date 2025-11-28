Pig numbers up 13% as Cranswick powers on with £89m investment drive

Cranswick has delivered another strong set of results, reporting sharp increases in profits, revenue and pig numbers during the first half of its financial year, continuing a multi-year trend of resilient performance despite wider pressures facing the UK livestock sector.

In the 26 weeks to 27 September 2025, the pork and poultry business grew revenue by 10.4% to £1.468 billion, with like-for-like sales up 7.9% after growth across all categories.

Adjusted profit before tax rose by 9.7% to £105.1 million, while the group’s adjusted operating margin edged up from 7.5% to 7.7%. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 9.3% to 144.4p.

Cranswick continued to invest heavily in its pig operations, expanding both indoor and outdoor herds. Pig numbers on the ground were 13% higher than in September 2024, while finished pig numbers rose by more than 9%.

This has pushed the company’s level of self-sufficiency to almost 55%, even as demand has grown across its three primary processing sites and added-value pork lines.

Total capital expenditure reached £89 million during the period, including £16 million invested in pig farming and ongoing upgrades to processing facilities.

Chief executive Adam Couch said the programme “will expand capacity, drive automation and enhance operating efficiencies, allowing us to strengthen our capability to deliver premium, added-value products for our customers.”

Across the wider business, UK food volumes rose by 7%, supporting revenue growth in all categories. Fresh pork revenue was 5% ahead of the same period last year and accounted for 23.4% of group turnover.

Retail and wholesale revenues increased marginally by 0.4%, with volumes 4.3% higher amid stronger demand, although wholesale pricing remained softer.

Export performance was particularly strong, with revenue up 15.4%. Higher volumes and slightly firmer prices from China and other Far Eastern markets supported the uplift, aided by the reinstatement of Cranswick’s Norfolk site China export licence in December 2024.