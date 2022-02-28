Pig prices decline to three-year low

Pig prices have plummeted to a three-year low, according to AHDB's latest market report for the sector.

The latest EU-spec SPP figures for the week ending 19 February fell by 1.28p to 137.49p per kg, the lowest level not seen since early 2019.

In its new analysis, the AHDB says GB estimated slaughter also dropped to 182,100 head, down 3,200 head on last week.

This is 9% lower than the estimated slaughter for the same time last year, however it is 1% above the 5-year average.

Carcase weights increased slightly to 95.04kg, the levy board explains, still sitting 5kg heavier than 2021.

The number of heavy pigs in the SPP sample is still much higher than normal, however AHDB adds the price effect on the SPP is relatively limited.

The EU-spec APP stood at 143.00p/kg in the week ending 12 February, a drop of 0.47p counteracting last weeks rise.

The gap between the APP and the SPP has narrowed slightly to 4.23p, the AHDB notes.

The 7kg weaner prices were at £33.95/head for the week ending 19 February.

This is the first price recording the AHDB has received for this category this month, and is down £4.37/head on the 5-year average.