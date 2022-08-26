Pig prices edge closer to £2 per kg mark amid high costs

The GB EU-spec SPP edged closer to the £2 per kg mark last week, but caution remains as prices are still well below average costs.

The SPP averaged 198.06p/kg in the week ending 20 August, up 0.66p from the previous week.

This is 39p above the equivalent week last year, and 41p above the five-year average.

European prices have generally moved upwards over the last few weeks, with tighter supplies reportedly being met with an uplift in demand towards the end of the holiday season.

Responding, the National Pig Association (NPA) said the rate of increase had 'markedly slowed', and prices remained "well below average costs, estimated at 231p/kg in July".

The body said: "Reports of well-known pig businesses being forced to quit or significantly restructure continue, with a shortage of pigs domestically expected in the autumn."

GB finished pig prices EU-spec (Graph: AHDB)

Meanwhile, in the week ending 13 August, the EU-spec APP averaged 201.64p/kg, up 1.88p from the previous week.

It now stands at 37p above a year ago at this point and 40p above the five-year average. The gap between the SPP and APP for that week widened to 4.24p.