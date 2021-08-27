Pig prices fall for third consecutive week amid staffing crisis

Pig prices have fallen for a third consecutive week as the ongoing staffing crisis continues to hit processors, adding to the downward pressure on prices.

The EU-spec SPP fell to 159.25 pence per kilogram in the week ended 21 August, down by 0.97 pence.

Weaker EU prices, as well as reports of difficulties processing pigs through the supply chain, will have contributed to this change, the AHDB says.

Figures show that estimated throughput declined 2.1 percent - 3,400 head - on the previous week, standing at 160,000 head.

Slaughter levels remain far below those seen last year, at 16 percent - 30,000 head - lower than the same week in 2020.

The average carcase weight remained virtually unchanged on the week at 87.21kg, and 1.45kg heavier than the same point last year

The AHDB says lower throughput and heavier carcase weights lend support to reports of pigs backing up on some farms, with staffing complications at some plants reducing throughput.

The week ending 14 August also saw the EU-spec APP drop back, losing 0.56p to stand at 164.80p per kg.

This puts the series 1.47p below the corresponding week last year. The gap between the SPP and APP widened marginally to 4.58p.