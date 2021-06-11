Pig prices increase for twelfth consecutive week

Pig prices have increased again in the week ending 5 June, with the EU-spec SPP up more than 2 pence to 155p/kg, but record costs are hitting margins.

The SPP has now risen for 12 consecutive weeks, and, although it is still 9.42p behind where it was a year ago, it is now 6.5p up on the five-year average.

And the EU-spec APP is up another 1.33p to 156.55p/kg in the week ending May 29, widening the gap between the APP and the SPP for the same week to 3.76p.

However, the National Pig Association (NPA) has warned that costs remained 'uncomfortably high'.

It follows the average loss of £26/pig recorded across the industry in Q1 due to record average costs of 174p/kg.

Meanwhile, soaring feed costs accounted for 117p of that, 67 percent of the total.

The NPA said: "While the pig price has improved steadily during the current quarter, costs haven't - wheat and barley remain at the £190-£200 tonne mark, with soya in excess of £350/tonne.

"The UK wheat harvest is forecast to be higher for 2021, although there are no immediate signs of costs coming down, according to AHDB."

Estimated slaughter at GB abattoirs stood at 173,000 head for the week ending 5 June, down 4% on the week before but up 12% on the same week a year ago.

Average carcase weights stood-on from the week before, at 86.46kg. This is 2kg heavier than the same week a year ago.