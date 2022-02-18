Pig prices increase nearly 1p amid record costs

Weekly pig prices increased to 138.77p per kg during the week ending 12 February, according to the latest available figures.

The EU-spec SPP is up 0.91 pence compared to a week earlier amid record levels of costs.

This is under 1p below last year's price but more than 8p below the five-year average.

The SPP reflects the price of all standard pigs bought by GB processors in the previous 7-day week and is a simple average of all the prices paid in that week alone.

In terms of throughput, GB estimated slaughter was 185,300 head last week, down just 850 on the previous week, but 7,000 up on last year and 8,000 up on the five-year average.

This brings estimated slaughter for the year so far to 1.05m head, slightly ahead of the same point in 2021, figures show.

Carcase weights fell again, by 640g to 94.86kg, although this is still 5kg heavier than a year ago.