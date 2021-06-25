Pig prices see new boost but costs taking 'heavy toll'

Pig prices have increased again in the week ending 12 June, with the EU-spec SPP up more than 1 pence to 157p/kg, but record costs are hitting margins.

This puts the measure 8p behind the price recorded for the same week last year, but more than 7p above the five-year average for the week.

Prices have now risen for 14 consecutive weeks, but the National Pig Association (NPA) warns they 'remain well below production, which is taking a heavy toll on the industry.'

Estimated slaughter at GB abattoirs totalled 175,800 head, up 2% on the week before but nearly 16% up on the previous year and 8% up on the five-year average.

Average carcase weights continue to fall down 230g on the week to 86.27kg (-230g), but still 1.54kg heavier year-on-year.

In the week ending 12 June, the EU-spec APP rose by 1.06p on the week before to average 159.58p/kg, putting it nearly 8p below than the price recorded for the same week last year.

The NPA said earlier this month that while pig prices have improved steadily during the current quarter, costs have not.

"Wheat and barley remain at the £190-£200 tonne mark, with soya in excess of £350/tonne," the industry body explained.

"The UK wheat harvest is forecast to be higher for 2021, although there are no immediate signs of costs coming down, according to AHDB."