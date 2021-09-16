Pig prices stabilise but further downward pressure 'expected'

Weekly pig prices remain stable but further downward pressure should be expected, the AHDB has warned against the backdrop of staff shortages in pork processing plants and soaring feed costs.

There was little change in the EU-spec SPP for the week ending 11 September, with the average standing at 156.37p per kilogram.

This means that, on average, the producer received just 0.02p/kg less for their pigs than the week before. Prices remain similar to levels in June.

It comes as the industry recently saw the biggest weekly decline in five years.

The National Pig Association (NPA) warned that producers across the UK were currently facing a 'major crisis' as worker shortages and high costs continue.

But despite the temporary stability, the AHDB said producers should still expect further downward pressure on pig prices.

"Pig meat is generally oversupplied across Europe and prices on the continent remain much lower than here in Britain," said Bethan Wilkins, AHDB senior analyst.

"With this in mind, imported pig meat is likely to be relatively competitive."

For the week ending 11 September, estimated slaughter in GB stood at 164,300 head, 5% higher than the week before and also 2% higher than the same week in 2020.

There was also little change in carcase weights during the week, which averaged 88.89kg

"This remains over 3kg above last year’s level, which is a significant increase and does back-up reports of slaughter delays," Ms Wilkins said.

The EU-spec APP also declined in the week ended 4 September, though not to the same extent as the SPP in the same week. The average was 162.73p/kg, down just under a penny on the week.

This meant the gap between the APP and the SPP was 6.34p, the largest difference since the two series began.