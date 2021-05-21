Pig producers still operating at loss despite price rises

Pig prices continue to increase at a healthy rate, although high input prices mean most farmers are still producing at a loss, the AHDB has said.

Despite some recent price stability in European markets, and even a little softness, GB pig prices continue to rise.

In the week ending 15 May, the EU-spec SPP rose by 1.76p, to average 150.51p per kg.

This brings the measure to within 14p of where it was a year ago, and more than 4p above the five-year average.

However, AHDB said that feed prices continued to make profitability 'near impossible for many'.

Duncan Wyatt, AHDB lead analyst said: "Carcase weights averaged 86.76kg, 240g lighter than the previous week, but still 1.85kg heavier than this time last year.

"Estimated throughput totalled 192,500 head, up 3,600 head week-on-week," he explained.

"Reports suggest abattoirs are struggling with labour availability, although this does not yet appear to bring problems moving pigs."

In the week ending 8 May, the EU-spec APP averaged 152.20p/kg, up by 1.62p on the price in the previous week.

The gap between the SPP and the APP widened to 3.45p.