Pig sector hails Aldi for doubling Scottish-produced pork range

Aldi Scotland has announced it will be doubling its primary pork range as part of its 'dedication' to Scottish pig producers.

Eight new pork lines will be available in all 106 Scottish stores from this week, the retailer said today (30 September).

The supermarket chain added that the range expansion was "testament to its ongoing commitment to Scottish farmers".

The move is in partnership with Browns Food Group, one of Scotland’s leading pork suppliers, and with support from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “We’re dedicated to bringing our customers the finest Specially Selected Pork at affordable prices.

"Thanks to our strong partnerships with farmers and producers across the country, shoppers can now enjoy even more mouth-watering pork options in all 106 of our stores.

We’re proud to highlight these valuable collaborations that enable us to offer a diverse and top-quality selection, especially our Scottish-led fresh meat range, which we champion alongside Quality Meat Scotland.”

In NFU Scotland’s latest Shelfwatch report, Aldi Scotland was ranked first for the second consecutive quarter for stocking the highest percentage of Scottish products (45%) in its stores.

The supermarket also remains the only supermarket in Scotland to offer 100% fresh Scottish pork across all its locations.

Quality Meat Scotland chief executive, Sarah Millar said it was 'fantastic' to have a supermarket make further investment into its offering of Scottish pork products.

“This commitment to Specially Selected Pork is testament to the unmatched quality that comes with whole life assurance," she added.

"We know from our research that provenance and high standards really matter to consumers and our new marketing campaign, ‘When You Know You Know’ highlights this guarantee when they choose our label."