Pig sector sees further increase in prices

Pig producers saw a much-needed price increase in the week ending 23 July, according to AHDB's latest market report for the sector.

The GB deadweight EU-Spec SPP rose by 1.19 pence, to 194.28p per kg, the AHDB said.

For the second week in a row, the estimated number of clean pigs processed fell.

There was an estimated 177,000 head slaughtered, although holding in line with the number recorded during the week last year.

Carcase weights averaged 87.54kg, down for the sixth week in a row, although still 930g up on weights seen last year.

(Source: AHDB)

The EU-Spec APP price was up once again to 196.69p/kg for the week ending 16th July, narrowing the gap between APP and SPP to 3.6p.

In an interview with BBC Look North interview, Yorkshire farmer and former National Pig Association chair Richard Lister called for the government to do more to support the pig sector.

With feed costs having soared since the start of the Ukraine crisis, farmers are still losing around £50/pig, the reporter said.

"We have had incredible hard times with the backlog of pigs - feeding them is very expensive to do," Mr Lister said.

"And we've got this massive cost of production, which we are not able to get from the market."