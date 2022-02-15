Pig sector urges retailers to copy Waitrose's price pledge

The pig sector has urged UK retailers to follow Waitrose after it made a fresh pledge to pay farmers a fair price during the backlog crisis.

Waitrose said it would be extending its commitment to pay a 'fair and sustainable' minimum price for pork to all of its pig producers.

The pledge has been made as prices continue to plummet, alongside record costs of production and an on-farm backlog of approximately 200,000 pigs.

The sector has faced a range of challenges, including the loss of exports to the Chinese market for certain pig processors, global disruption to CO2 supplies, and crippling labour shortages.

Waitrose's move extends its previous commitment announced in November 2021, which it agreed to review on a regular basis.

Announcing the price pledge, the retailer warned the pig sector was facing 'the biggest crisis in a generation', with 'falling prices impacting financial sustainability'.

Waitrose still remains the only UK supermarket chain to support the sector through direct payments to farmers.

Jake Pickering, the retailer's senior agriculture manager said: “We need to support our farmers before it’s too late to save their bacon.

"They kept food on our tables through the pandemic, and we need to help them through their tough times too.

“By guaranteeing a base price for pork, we’re protecting farmers for the months ahead and allowing them to plan for a long-term, sustainable future.”

The National Pig Association (NPA) welcomed the retailer's renewed pledge, urging other supermarket chains to follow suit.

NPA chairman Rob Mutimer said: "The commitment made shows that there is a huge amount retailers can do in terms of the price and promotion of British pork.

"Only with their support can we plan for a sustainable future for our industry."

Mr Mutimer urged other retailers to follow, as did Mr Pickering, who said: “We’re urging other competitors to follow our lead, committing to 100% British pork and supporting farmers when it matters most.”

Details of the support were shared at the recent pig crisis summit, chaired by Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis last week.

Following the summit, the government said it would launch a review of supply chain fairness in the pig sector.