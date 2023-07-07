Pilgrim's Ashton pork processing site closes after 70 years

Pilgrim’s UK Ashton-under-Lyne pork processing site will process pigs for the last time today, as the sector called the firm's decision 'disappointing'.

Pilgrim's Ashton site will kill pigs for the last time on Friday (7 July), with existing operations transferring to the company's abattoir and butchery facilities in Spalding and Westerleigh.

Pilgrim’s UK announced proposals to close the 70-year-old abattoir and butchery facility in Greater Manchester in May, leaving more than 500 members of staff potentially facing redundancy.

"Pilgrim’s UK has been working closely with the site team and customers to ensure we maintain quality and service levels throughout this process," the company said.

Pilgrim's UK, one of the UK's largest food businesses, had shut down its Bury St Edmunds and Coalville sites last year.

The UK pork sector continues to face the most significant challenges in its history, with the UK sow herd having contracted by around 15%.

Loss-making farmers have quit the industry due to a sustained period of high production costs and lower pig prices.

At the same time, a reliance in the UK on cheaper, lower welfare imports from the EU and post-pandemic recovery challenges within certain markets has negatively impacted UK production.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said: “With the breeding herd down 25% in two years and slaughter numbers dropping 20% year on year, this news is disappointing for everyone involved although not a surprise.

“We need to ensure that the UK maintains sufficient slaughter capacity so that as the sector recovers, it is able to expand and thrive into the future.”