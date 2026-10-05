Pilgrim's Europe profit rises to £268m as poultry growth offsets pork pressure

The processor said poultry growth supported its 2025 performance despite softer conditions across parts of the pork market

Pilgrim’s Europe has lifted operating profit to nearly £268m for full-year 2025, as poultry growth helped offset tougher conditions in the pork market.

Revenue rose to £4.12 billion from £4.07bn in 2024, while operating profit increased from £242.4m the previous year.

The operating profit margin, before restructuring costs, improved to 6.5%, up from 6.0%.

The results cover Pilgrim’s Europe’s second full year as an integrated business following the combination of Moy Park, Pilgrim’s UK and Pilgrim’s Food Masters.

Pilgrim’s Europe operates more than 40 sites across the UK, Ireland, France and the Netherlands, with Pilgrim’s UK, Moy Park and Pilgrim’s Food Masters forming part of the wider business.

The company invested £108.6m during the year across manufacturing, farming and supply chain operations, as it continued to expand its agricultural and production capacity.

Poultry was a key driver of growth, supported by operational improvements, new customer contracts, tighter cost management and stronger commercial performance.

Pilgrim’s Europe also became the exclusive supplier of all Waitrose Better Chicken Commitment own-brand chicken during the year.

The company said the move was delivered 18 months ahead of the wider industry target timeline.

Ivan Siqueira, president of Pilgrim’s Europe, said: “FY2025 marked another year of strong progress for Pilgrim's Europe as we continued to realise the benefits of operating as one integrated business.”

He added: “We delivered growth across our poultry operations, improved profitability in our value-added portfolio and continued investing in our agricultural, manufacturing and innovation capabilities to support long-term growth.”

The pork division faced a more difficult trading environment, particularly during the second half of the year.

Pilgrim’s Europe said softer market conditions weighed on the business, while the gap between EU and UK pig prices continued to affect competitiveness, pricing and raw material availability.

Despite those pressures, the company secured a 10-year partnership with Waitrose to support the retailer’s move to 100% British free-range pork by 2027.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the long-term role of Pilgrim’s Europe’s British pork supply chain and provide greater visibility over future demand.

Siqueira said: “Whilst trading conditions remain mixed across parts of the sector, particularly within pork, our integrated business model, talented people and strong customer relationships leave us well positioned for the future.”

Pilgrim’s Europe also said it had strengthened relationships with major retail and foodservice customers during the year.

Siqueira said: “During the year, we strengthened our position as the UK's leading own-label food supplier, deepened strategic customer partnerships and continued helping customers meet changing consumer expectations through innovation, welfare leadership and supply chain resilience.”

Elsewhere, the company’s value-added and brands division launched more than 800 new products across retail, foodservice and branded categories during 2025.

Fridge Raiders and Rollover both outperformed their respective categories, according to the company.

Looking beyond the reported year, Pilgrim’s Europe said trading remained resilient during the first half of FY2026.

Sales and volumes increased across Poultry and Meals, supported by customer demand, product launches and continued growth in premium own-label ranges.

However, the company said pressure on consumer spending and volatility in agricultural commodity markets continued to create uncertainty across the sector.

During the first half of FY2026, Pilgrim’s Europe also acquired Hermitage Genetics, strengthening its pig breeding and genetics capabilities.

The company said the acquisition would support the long-term development of its pork supply chain.

Pilgrim’s Europe is now focusing on expanding poultry farming capacity, increasing the value of British pork exports and improving pig procurement.

It is also progressing its proposed acquisition of Walker’s Deli & Sausage Company, subject to approval from the Competition and Markets Authority.

The group said those investments and supply chain developments would remain central to its growth plans as it navigates continued pressure across parts of the poultry and pork markets.