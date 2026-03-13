Pilgrim's launches butchery academy to tackle UK skills shortage

Pilgrim’s Europe has launched a new training academy aimed at tackling the UK’s shortage of skilled butchers, as the meat industry faces growing concerns about workforce gaps and declining local abattoir capacity.

The company has opened a Butchery Academy at its Westerleigh site, where the first cohort of trainees has already begun training.

The initiative comes as the sector grapples with a shortage of skilled butchers and a continued fall in the number of abattoirs serving local farmers, raising wider concerns about the resilience of the UK livestock supply chain.

Pilgrim’s Europe, one of the UK’s largest food companies and a major pork producer, said the academy is designed to attract new talent into the meat processing sector while strengthening essential craft butchery skills.

The programme offers paid training, recognised qualifications and long-term career opportunities for people interested in developing specialist butchery expertise.

Trainees will complete a 12-week programme, combining classroom learning with practical experience working alongside experienced on-site butchery teams.

During the course, participants will learn technical cutting skills alongside key knowledge in health, safety and food hygiene, preparing them for roles on production lines and future specialist positions within the business.

Successful trainees will qualify as a Grade 2 butcher within 12 weeks, earning a competitive wage while training. Further development opportunities are also available for those wishing to progress to Grade 1 butcher roles.

Ed Hillier, Westerleigh site director and lead sponsor of the Butchery Academy, said the initiative reflects the importance of investing in skills across the meat supply chain.

“Just as access to a local abattoir is a major priority for farmers, investment in our people and butchery skills is critical to the continued viability of both our Westerleigh site and Pilgrim’s farm-to-fork quality British pork model,” he said.

He added that strengthening local skills would help support both the food supply chain and rural communities.

“The Butchery Academy at Westerleigh reflects our focus on developing local talent, supporting our workforce and strengthening the resilience of the UK food supply chain and the communities that depend on it.”

Kirsty Wilkins, chief people officer at Pilgrim’s Europe, said creating clear career pathways is key to building a sustainable workforce for the industry.

“Building a skilled and sustainable workforce means creating clear entry routes, strong development pathways and long-term career opportunities,” she said.

She said the academy would help bring new people into the sector while supporting staff progression within the business.

“The Butchery Academy plays an important role in attracting new talent into the business, supporting progression and ensuring we continue to invest in the skills our people need to grow and succeed.”

The company said the programme forms part of wider efforts to address the shortage of skilled butchers while helping strengthen the long-term resilience of the UK meat processing sector.