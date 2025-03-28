Pilgrim's to ramp up lamb production to meet surge in Easter demand

Pilgrim’s Europe, a key supplier of British lamb, has announced it is ramping up production to meet the expected surge in Easter demand.

The food company, which is one of Europe's largest, expects lamb consumption "to soar", especially as Easter falls later this year.

It predicts that the public may opt for lighter lamb dishes instead of traditional roasts, presenting an opportunity for supermarkets to highlight alternative cuts.

Pilgrim’s Europe sources exclusively 1,500 farmers across the UK, with Welsh farmers forming the core of its supply chain.

Holding the largest market share in the lamb category year-round, demand for lamb joints is predicted to increase this Easter, it says.

The roasting segment may also continue to grow, largely driven by leg joints, which have seen over 5% increase in volume sales year-on-year.

Lamb consumption rebounded last year following a dip in 2023 due to 70-year record high temperatures, which saw consumers turn towards outdoor barbecues.

Typical late March and early April UK weather returned for 2024, and the category grew by over 6% in value and over 14% in volume over the Easter period.

Jason Winstanley, head of research at Pilgrim’s Europe said that consumer preferences may change for 2025 due to the possibility of warmer weather.

"This could potentially shift consumer preferences to a spread across traditional roasting joints alongside lighter, summery recipes and alternative cuts.

"This presents a clear opportunity for retailers to optimise their offering across joint sizes and cuts, ensuring comprehensive consumer choice for all celebrations."

He added: "Our 100% British sourcing commitment supports domestic agriculture while meeting consumer demand for provenance.

"The hard work of our teams and investment in cutting-edge technology means we are always ready to meet seasonal demand spikes.”