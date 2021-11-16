Pilgrim's UK acquires major lamb processing facilities

Pilgrim's UK, one of Britain's biggest farming and food businesses, has acquired Randall Parker Foods (RPF) to boost its lamb supply chain.

RPF's facilities – an abattoir in Powys processing up to 20,000 lambs a week and a retail packing plant in Andover – will form part of Pilgrim’s UK’s Dalehead Foods division.

All 350 RPF employees, including its management teams, will remain in place under existing terms and conditions, with the business planning to invest further in the two sites.

Dalehead Foods has supplied customers with lamb for more than 40 years and has worked with RPF for almost 30 years.

Pilgrim's UK said the acquisition would connect its lamb supply chain by 'bringing its farmers and customers closer together'.

The food firm said the acquisition would also help capitalise on the popularity of British lamb with export customers.

Andrew Cracknell, chief executive officer at Pilgrim’s UK said: “Randall Parker Foods has a strong reputation as a processor of quality lamb.

"Having worked with Dalehead Foods for almost 30 of the 40 years we have been producing lamb products this acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations.

“It will bring our lamb operations closer together into a single integrated supply chain which will benefit team members and customers alike, securing jobs, investment and growth for a sustainable future.”

Pilgrim’s UK recently announced revenue growth in 2020 in its latest annual report and accounts, helping the business move into profit after several consecutive years of losses.