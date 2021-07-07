Pilgrim's UK commits to net zero by 2030

Pilgrim’s UK, one of Britain’s leading farming and food businesses, has unveiled its roadmap for becoming net zero by 2030.

The pledge sees the firm reaching the net zero milestone 10 years ahead of the NFU’s industry-wide goal.

The roadmap forms part of the sustainability strategy ‘Pilgrim’s UK 2030’ which sets out its vision to be the most sustainable producer and supplier in the industry.

It has been developed in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and as members of the UN Global Compact.

Pilgrim’s UK says it will significantly reduce emissions across all sites within the business’ supply chain, and continue to use 100% renewable electricity across manufacturing sites.

The firm will also use only 100% verified deforestation-free, sustainable soya by 2025. All packaging formats to be selected based on lowest carbon options available.

Last year, its average pig farm footprint was 2.53kg CO2e/kg per live weight, which is half of the industry average level of emissions in the pork production process for the UK and Europe.

Its scope 1 and 2 emission reduction targets have been approved by the SBTi, deemed as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Matt Dight, Head of Sustainability at Pilgrim’s UK said: “The global food production and farming industry is often portrayed as being responsible for high GHG emissions.

“We already boast the largest higher welfare supply chain and most sustainable pig production system in the industry, driven by our successes on sustainable diet formulation and regenerative use of pigs within a wider mixed rotation system.

“Reaching net zero by 2030 is possible for our organisation because we are starting from such a strong position, meaning we are able to be bolder in the pace and scale of our commitments than the rest of the industry.

"Our latest announcement makes us clear trailblazers, advancing at a faster rate than any of our nearest competitors.”

The net zero commitments form a key part of the sustainability targets of its parent company Pilgrim’s Pride, who recently became the first global protein company to commit to achieving net-zero by 2040.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation also became the first major global protein company to issue a $1 billion sustainability-linked bond tied to efforts to reduce GHG emissions.