Pilgrim’s UK launches lamb business to 'reinvent' market

Pilgrim’s UK has launched a new lamb business, which the food company says will process Welsh and British premium lamb products.

Pilgrim’s UK, one of the UK’s leading food businesses, said it had launched the new business to 'reinvent the lamb category in the UK'.

Pilgrim’s UK Lamb Ltd will process Welsh and British premium lamb products, with all lamb producers Farm Assured, the firm said.

The move follows Pilgrim’s acquisition of Randall Parker Food’s (RPF) two manufacturing facilities in Llanidloes and Andover last year, consisting of 350 staff.

Pilgrim’s UK Lamb was officially launched at the Royal Welsh Show, which saw the business showcase its lamb products.

The team also held meetings with key industry stakeholders, including representatives from the NFU and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC).

Lee Rampling, managing director – Fresh at Pilgrim’s UK, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into integrating the RPF sites into the wider Pilgrim’s UK organisation.

“The move brings our lamb operations closer together into a single integrated supply chain which will benefit team members and customers alike, securing jobs, investment and growth for a sustainable future.”

Jim Gaffney, managing director of Pilgrim’s UK Lamb Ltd, who continues to oversee operations at the two sites, said: “It was great to get our first official outing as Pilgrim’s UK Lamb Ltd under our belts to usher in a new era for us all.

“We will continue to produce the high-quality lamb we are known for, while leveraging the expertise and Passion for Food that exists across the Pilgrim’s UK business to help us reach new customers and markets."