Pilgrim’s UK unveils £1.8m investment in Cornish pork processing site

Pilgrim’s UK, one of the UK's largest pig producers, has announced new investment worth £1.8 million in its Cornish processing site.

The investment has funded new high-speed packing lines and a storage racking system – which increases overall pallet size by 20% to 120 spaces – maximising the site’s operational capacity.

Pilgrim's UK's Bodmin site in Cornwall has long been a leader in supplying cooked bacon to retailers.

According to the processor, the new investment has also allowed the site to expand its cooked bacon offer and further diversify its capabilities.

It is now able to process more than 400 tonnes of gammon per week and 80 tonnes of cooked bacon.

As part of its target to reach net zero in its own operations by 2030, the business has also invested in greenhouse gas reduction projects to reduce electricity and gas usage on-site.

The entire factory uses LED lighting, currently gets over half (53%) of its power from solar PV on its roof, and has plans to add further panels throughout the site.

Daniel Inch, site director at Pilgrim’s UK, said the Bodmin plant played 'a vital role' in the processor's network.

"This package of investment forms part of our ongoing strategic focus on enhancing operations and increasing capacity across our UK business, while taking important strides towards our net zero commitment.

“These enhancements will help us continue to deliver high quality products while consistently maintaining 100% service levels, even during peak seasonal periods."

It comes after the processor announced plans in September 2022 to close two of its sites, in Bury St Edmunds and Coalville.

Overall, closure of the Suffolk and Leicestershire processing sites could lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.