Pilgrim’s UK unveils £800,000 investment in Merseyside site

Pilgrim’s UK has announced an £800,000 investment in its Merseyside site as part of its strategy to maximise operational efficiency across its UK operations.

Two new inline processes have been installed at the Bromborough factory and are now operational, the pork processor said.

The new lines are speeding up the packing process and increasing capacity across the firm's pork products.

According to Pilgrim’s UK, the new lines have boosted outputs by as much as 10% per week.

Part of the investment has gone towards a new dusting facility that allows products to be seasoned with herbs and spices more efficiently, simultaneously coating the top and bottom of each product.

The facility was utilised throughout barbecue season this summer to meet the increase in demand from retail customers, predominantly producing kebabs and steaks.

With the busy Christmas trading period on the horizon, Pilgrim’s UK said the investment will allow the site to meet increasing customer demand, which is expected to double during peak season.

Julian Weeks, site director at Pilgrim’s UK, said the Bromborough factory played a 'vital role' in the processor's network.

“This latest investment is part of our ongoing strategic focus on increasing operational efficiency across our UK business and innovating to deliver the most exciting new products for our customers.

“By continuing to invest in market-leading equipment like this, and in our over 350 strong team of dedicated people, we are ensuring that the site will continue to prosper.”