Pilot to help farmers deliver on-farm experiences for pupils

AHDB is launching a pilot project to help farmers deliver memorable on-farm experiences for schoolchildren.

In collaboration with LEAF Education, 20 farmers will be offered funded training and support to deliver impactful school visits.

The pilot aims to help give more children the opportunity to experience a working farm first-hand and better connect with where their food comes from.

Applications are open to farmers who are relatively new to hosting school visits within the livestock and arable sectors.

Successful farmers will receive fully funded Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS) training and accreditation starting in November.

In addition, participants will gain access to the support of the LEAF Education specialists and opportunities to network with other farmers.

Schools will also have access to funding towards transport, addressing a key barrier to getting schoolchildren out on farm.

Roz Reynolds, AHDB's head of education said: "We are excited to launch this pilot project; we believe that it has the potential to make a real difference to the way that schoolchildren learn about where their food comes from.

“Levy payers picked education as one of the key areas of AHDB’s work, following the Shape the Future results.

"AHDB is now actioning this and increasing opportunities for children to access and experience a real working farm first hand.”

Carl Edwards, LEAF's director of education added: “We believe that this project will help to equip farmers with the skills and knowledge they need to deliver engaging and informative school visits.

"This is essential in ensuring that the next generation understands food production from farm to fork.”