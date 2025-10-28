Pink buckets return to farms in drive to support breast cancer awareness

Bright pink feed buckets are returning to fields as Rumenco relaunches its Lifeline Lamb and Ewe Pink Bucket campaign, following an overwhelmingly successful first year that raised more than £21,600.

The campaign, launched to support the Pink Ribbon Foundation's work with people affected by breast cancer, has struck a powerful chord with farmers and rural communities across the UK.

Rumenco says the campaign’s success and emotional impact made continuing it into 2025 an easy decision. Managing director Nigel Lyon said the result showed how deeply the cause resonated with farmers.

“It shows how poignant cancer is to farmers and how important it is to raise awareness and support organisations like the Pink Ribbon Foundation,” he said.

“When we calculated the total, everyone was surprised at the success of the campaign, and it was an easy decision to roll it out for a second year.”

Every year, more than 55,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer, including around 400 men.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant-making trust that supports charities working to improve early detection, treatment and understanding of the disease, as well as those helping patients and their families.

The pink bucket initiative has turned a practical on-farm product into a symbol of solidarity and awareness. Farmers have embraced the campaign not only for its charitable purpose but also for the powerful visual reminder it sends across the countryside.

Rumenco employee Jo Taylor, who was treated for breast cancer in 2024, said seeing the campaign’s reach has been deeply moving.

“Raising awareness to help catch cancer early is paramount,” she said. “Seeing so many pink buckets in fields, farms and merchants highlights the support of everyone in helping combat this terrible disease.”

With the relaunch of the campaign, Rumenco hopes to raise even more funds for the foundation while continuing to shine a light on the importance of early diagnosis and support for those affected.

Lyon added that the response from the agricultural community has been “incredible” and demonstrates the strength of solidarity within farming.

The company plans to continue donating a portion of sales from every pink Lifeline Lamb and Ewe bucket sold throughout the coming year.

Rumenco hopes to raise even more funds in 2025 while continuing to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and support for those affected by breast cancer.