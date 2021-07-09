Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run raises over £750k for charity

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run has raised more than £750,000 for Cancer Research after more than 110 tractors made their way through East Anglia.

The annual charity run took place on Sunday 4 July, consisting of tractors driving through the countryside of both Norfolk and Suffolk.

Last year’s main event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since launching in 2004, the event has raised more than £750,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal. This year's run has raised over £31,000.

Ladies charity tractor road run in aid of breast cancer.... Fabulous turn out.... Loads of tractors decorated in pink! @JeremyClarkson where's the lambo?

Can Kaleb sort this lot out? ?? pic.twitter.com/VU3W3LswAD — stacey tricker (@stacey_tricker) July 4, 2021

The charity event began at Thorpe Abbotts airfield, and made its way through Brockdish, Upper Weybread, Harleston, Pulham St Mary and Langmere Green.

Organised by Annie Chapman, she said it was 'wonderful' that it went ahead after the cancellation of 2020's run.

“Everybody knows somebody affected by this cancer, it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind," said Ms Chapman, one of the events founder members.

110 ladies on the Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run raising money for Cancer Research UK, bloomin brilliant! pic.twitter.com/OmOKEtOVEA — Tory L (@toryl) July 4, 2021

"Sadly we have lost a lot of ladies over the years to breast cancer and that’s why we keep going."

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Cancer Research UK fundraising page can do so online..