Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run raises £120,000 for Cancer Research

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run has raised an impressive £120,000 for Cancer Research after more than 170 tractors made their way through East Anglia.

The annual charity run took place on Saturday 7 September, consisting of tractors driving through the countryside of both Norfolk and Suffolk.

Since launching in 2004, the event has raised more than £1.2 million in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.

This year's tractor run has raised an exact total of £127,100, and donations are now being accepted for next year's event.

Organiser Annie Chapman said: “Much to my amazement, we had a stunning number of entries this year.

"I really thought the numbers would drop back as last year was such a special event with the 20th anniversary and the incentive to reach the £1million - which we smashed.

“Despite slightly inclement weather, it only really rained at lunchtime, we actually had a great run.

(Photo: Jonathan Slack)

"There were 191 ladies on 178 tractors and of those wonderful ladies, 63 of them were new to the run."

On receiving the cheque on behalf of Cancer Research UK, Sophia said: “All of the research we do could not happen at all without people like you, every single one of you.

“Every single penny you raise and every single minute you take out of your day to fundraise, helps. You make all our progress possible.

"You should be really proud of yourselves because this is a phenomenal amount of money, thank you so much.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Cancer Research UK fundraising page can do so online.