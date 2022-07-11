Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run raises more than £800,000 for charity

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run has raised more than £800,000 for Cancer Research after more than 110 tractors made their way through East Anglia.

The annual charity run took place on Sunday 3 July, consisting of tractors driving through the countryside of both Norfolk and Suffolk.

Since launching in 2004, the event has raised more than £800,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.

This year's run has so far raised over £35,500, and donations are still being accepted online.

Kath Jones, who took part in the event, said: "The run went superbly well and the weather in the end was dry and sunny.

"Overwhelming support throughout the route. Once again thank you all so much for your sponsorship.

"I really appreciate your good wishes and good luck messages sent here and along the route.

"We are getting closer and closer to the £1 million target."

Another participant, Sue Stone, said: "It was an absolute honour to join you again. I feel very proud to be a Pink Lady once more.

"Whatever amount you are able to donate is a step closer to Annie’s incredible total of close to £1 million which is within reach, hopefully soon.

"All funds are vital for Cancer Research which is such an important charity that touches us all in one way or another."

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Cancer Research UK fundraising page can do so online.