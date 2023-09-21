Pivotal positions open up at Scottish government land use body

The Scottish government is seeking a new chair for the Scottish Land Commission, which advises on land ownership and use in Scotland.

A new chair is needed as the nation approaches a decisive time in its land reform journey, and two land commissioner roles are also vacant.

Over the past five years, the issue of Scotland’s land ownership and fairer ways of managing and using land have grown exponentially.

Current commission chair, Andrew Thin will depart the body following six years of guiding Scotland on its land reform journey.

He said: “To have played a part in driving a programme of work towards a fairer Scotland has been a real privilege.

“We are in a significant period of change in Scotland when it comes to land ownership and use, where we must work across urban and rural Scotland to ensure a just transition that realises the potential of Scotland’s land for its people and economy.

“The role of chair is demanding but it is also an extremely rewarding post, and I would urge anyone who has an interest in improving the lives of Scotland’s people to apply.

“Although I am sad to be leaving, this will be an exciting new chapter for the Scottish Land Commission and a fantastic opportunity for someone with passion."

The chair will be responsible for ensuring that the Scottish Land Commission’s work support the Scottish Ministers’ wider strategic policies.

Candidates are urged to apply before the closing date of 12 October, with two online information events taking place on 5 October at 13:00 and 19:00.

Land Commissioners Megan MacInnes and Professor David Adams will also be stepping down, providing an opportunity for interested applicants to apply for a position on the Commission’s Board.

Those appointed will help drive encourage thinking on how land is owned, managed, and used in Scotland.

Appointed by Scottish Ministers, applicants are encouraged to apply from a variety of backgrounds and a mix of career experience – from finance to property.

Chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission, Hamish Trench, said: “Scotland’s land is a finite resource and we need to be creative and ambitious in how we make the most of it for all of Scotland’s people.

"The Commission’s Board is uniquely placed to shape that journey with a role advising on policy and legislative change as well as providing leadership for culture change in practice.”