Planning red tape puts brakes on UK wine tourism boom, report says

A fast-growing UK wine tourism industry risks being held back by rigid and outdated planning rules, according to a new report.

It calls for a more flexible, site-specific approach to planning policy to help British vineyards capitalise on the growing interest in wine-related tourism.

The report, by planning consultancy Lichfields, says such a move would also secure the long-term sustainability of some rural communities.

With over 1,000 vineyards and 200 wineries now producing upwards of 21 million bottles a year, the industry’s footprint is expanding rapidly.

Wine tourism already contributes £213 million to the UK’s £517 million wine economy, as more growers diversify into events, cellar-door sales and visitor experiences.

However, the report highlights that current planning frameworks are ill-suited to the unique needs of these rural businesses—especially those operating in protected landscapes like Green Belt or National Landscape areas.

Hannah Whitney, planning director at Lichfields, said: “Vineyards are deeply integrated into the rural landscape and planning applications need to be adaptable.

“Our findings highlight the need for a bespoke planning approach that reflects vineyards’ unique needs and environmental considerations.

"A more tailored, flexible strategy can allow vineyards to expand sustainably, providing significant rural economic benefits without compromising these valued landscapes.”

While some developments—such as farm shops—may be covered under existing permitted development rights, many core wine tourism facilities like tasting rooms, overnight accommodation, and visitor centres fall outside this scope.

As a result, vineyard owners often face lengthy and complex planning processes to offer even basic amenities.

Wine GB, the trade body representing the UK wine industry, has echoed the report's concerns.

“Wine tourism provides invaluable income for our vineyards and supports rural employment, yet planning hurdles continue to limit growth opportunities," it said.

"A collaborative approach, balancing growth with environmental considerations, is essential to realising the industry’s full potential.”

The report advises vineyards to engage early with local planning authorities and to participate in the Local Plan process to ensure policies reflect the opportunities and challenges specific to wine tourism.

It argues that a strong, evidence-based needs case can make a critical difference when applying for permissions.