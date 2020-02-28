Plans for 100,000 broiler chicken farm in Powys approved

Powys County Council has approved the diversification project despite some local opposition

Powys County Council has approved plans for a 100,000 broiler chicken farm as part of a farming family's diversification project.

The proposal was approved on Thursday (27 February) with 12 votes in favour, two against and two abstentions, Powys County Times has reported.

The unit will be built at Lower Trederwen Farm, between the villages of Arddleen and Llandrinio.

The Mountford family currently run a dairy business, but as part of a new diversification project, they wish to rear 100,000 broiler chickens.







Despite the council's approval of the plans, nearby residents of Trederwen Lane opposed the project due to flooding concerns, as it will be built on a floodplain.

But speaking on behalf of the Mountford family, Richard Corbett said the diversification would create two new jobs.

According to Powys County Times, Mr Corbett, said “Flooding to farmers in the Severn Valley is the same as snow is to a hill farmer in other parts of our county.

“The correct vehicles are bought and risks are prepared for.

“We note the concerns about flooding and don’t take them lightly.”