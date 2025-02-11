Plans for new abattoir in Orkney move step closer to reality

Farmers on Orkney could see the construction of a new local abattoir to them bring their produce to market and boost the island’s economy.

Orkney Auction Mart has received a £15,000 Scottish government grant to help build the business case for a new, fit-for-purpose processing plant.

The funding is part of the Small Producers Pilot Fund, which provided over £250,000 in 2024 to support private kill abattoirs across Scotland's isles.

By creating more localised supply chains, the fund aims to increase the proportion of food grown and processed by small farms and consumed within the community.

Smaller abattoirs are seen as a vital part of rural economies, offering a higher value route to market for native and rare breeds, which many large abattoirs are generally unable or unwilling to process.

They also support higher standards of animal welfare by reducing journey times to slaughter.

However, there has been a huge decline in small abattoirs in recent years, with the most recent estimates showing only 49 remain in England, Wales and Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney, who recently visited Orkney Mart, said the government was committed to supporting small producers and strengthening the food supply chain.

"We know that local marts and abattoirs play an important role in supporting island businesses and ensuring the best animal welfare," he added.

“A new facility in Orkney would bring many benefits for the people who live and work here, supporting economic growth in the area and the future sustainability of the island’s food production industry."

Chair of Orkney Auction Mart, Alan Corrigall welcomed the news, as a new abattoir was 'vital' for the Orkney farming community.

"Our case has been well received and we very much welcome the Scottish government’s support," Mr Corrigall said.

"We’re looking forward to working in partnership with local butchers and other stakeholders, to build a strong business case for this important project.”