Plans to build UK's largest solar farm move to new phase

Plans to build the UK’s largest solar farm covering some 2,400-acres of land in Oxfordshire have moved a step forward.

This means that the proposed Botley West Solar Farm will now move to the three-month ‘pre-examination’ phase, after being accepted by the Planning Inspectorate.

It also means that developer Photovolt Development Partners' plans are now available for the public to read.

These contain specific proposals for how the German firm will mitigate the solar farm's visual impact, deliver benefits to the community and alleviate flood risk.

The Botley West Solar Farm, once built, would become the UK’s largest solar farm, generating enough energy to power 330,000 homes.

Campaigners behind the Sop Botley West group have warned that the scheme was 'of a scale that's entirely inappropriate for this region'.

But the full submission, announced on Monday (16 December), reflects feedback from groups such as parish councils, local communities and local farmers and landowners.

This resulted in significant project modifications: most notably, approximately one-third of the entire site will now remain free of solar panels, with a 25m buffer zone to any residence.

Speaking on the latest news, Photovolt director Mark Owen-Lloyd said: “We are pleased that the Planning Inspectorate has accepted Botley West Solar Farm for examination, which will now progress to the pre-examination phase.

"This project, once built, will make a huge contribution towards achieving net zero in the UK whilst providing the reliable, clean power Oxfordshire needs."

According to Photovolt, Botley West would deliver 840MW to the national grid, the equivalent of enough generating capacity to power 330,000 homes.

It said the development would add 'significant' green energy capacity, creating jobs, boosting biodiversity and 'opening up grazing space on land that has been intensively farmed'.

"These plans, which are now available for anyone to view, are the result of years of extensive and rigorous work to build a detailed proposal for how the Botley West will be constructed and delivered," Mr Owen-Lloyd concluded.

The Planning Inspectorate will now proceed to consider the proposal on an evidence basis, with further submissions from interested parties to be invited later in the process.

An Examining Authority will be appointed to arrange hearings, set draft deadlines, and hold a preliminary meeting to address administrative matters before the examination period begins.