Plans to increase Scottish farm workers' pay by 6.6%

The Scottish Agricultural Wages Board has proposed an increase to the minimum hourly pay rate for farm workers, a rise of 59p to £9.50.

The board is seeking farmers' views on the proposed changes to the Wages Order, due to come into effect on the 1 April 2022.

From that date, the minimum hourly rate for all agricultural workers, irrespective of age and duties, is proposed to be £9.50.

This is an increase of 59 pence per hour (6.6%) and is equal to the UK government’s 2022 National Living Wage hourly rate.

Workers who undertake an SCQF Level 4 or 5 or equivalent in Agriculture/Horticulture will see a minimum hourly rate of £5.95 - an increase of 37p per hour compared to the previous year.

Dog allowance will be £7.01 per week for each dog up to a maximum of four, the SAWB has also proposed.

Further changes will include an increase to the additional sum and offset rate for accommodation other than a house.

The additional sum will be £1.41 per hour for workers who have appropriate qualifications, and the daily rate for the accommodation offset for accommodation provided by an employer other than a house is to increase to £8.70

Overtime rate remains at 1.5 times the agreed hourly rate and will be £14.25 per hour.

NFU Scotland is calling on union members across Scotland to respond to the SAWB, as the proposals are 'big percentage increases'.

Scott Walker, the union's chief executive, said: “While many who work in the industry are already paid substantially above this minimum rate, what the increase will do is put in place a much higher base floor.

“It is essential that the rest of the supply chain takes the higher wage rates that need to be paid into account and reflects this in the price they pay for goods that leave the farm gate.

"It is all well and good raising wage rates, but farm businesses cannot absorb this extra cost and will need this to be reflected in what is paid for the produce that leaves the farm."

The SAWB will meet in January to consider any written representations received, and farmers can let the board know what they think of by emailing SAWB@gov.scot.