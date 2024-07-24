Plummeting flock and farm numbers in Wales of 'real concern'

Plummeting flock and farm numbers in Wales is now causing 'real concern', with fears the decline could cause 'irreparable damage' to the industry.

This is according to levy organisation Hybu Cig Cymru- Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), which made the warning at the Royal Welsh Show.

"It’s not an exaggeration to say that the loss of productive farms would be potentially disastrous to our sector," said HCC chair, Cath Smith.

Critical mass - based on the idea that a certain amount of agricultural activity must be sustained in order for the agricultural economy in an area to remain viable - is down across Wales.

The latest data suggests the total number of sheep and lambs on Welsh farms was 8.7 million head- a significant 7% below numbers recorded the previous year.

The number of lambs in Wales during the same period was down ten per cent on the year at 4.1 million head.

Ms Smith highlighted that Wales’ 20,000 strong red meat family farm network underpinned Wales’ economy, its communities, culture and language.

“Together, we are a giant producer of truly great produce - but make no mistake, this industry is at an important crossroads," she warned.

"I cannot emphasise strongly enough how vital it is that we protect our current numbers.”

HCC said Wales' critical mass of farms and livestock numbers ensured it can put enough top-quality, branded GI red meat into retailers and onto tables.

Ms Smith explained: “Every export sale matters, because it helps achieve the carcase balance essential to get best value for every lamb or beef animal produced in Wales and protect the uplifted prices we need to realise our farm returns and economic survival.

“It is not alarmist to say that, without export markets purchasing cuts that aren’t as popular in the UK, the domestic market would simply not function."

Wales' red meat industry’s critical mass of production - and its export activity- were the twin pillars that “we must keep strong if we are to secure our nation’s farming future", she concluded.