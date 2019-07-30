PM visits Wales to garner support for post-Brexit farming

Boris Johnson toured a farm in Ripon, North Yorkshire earlier this month (Photo: OLI SCARFF/POOL/EPA-EFE)

Boris Johnson will visit Wales today as he garners support for his plan for farming once the UK leaves the EU.

The UK's new Prime Minister is expected to promise that the British farming industry will prosper because of new trade deals.

It follows the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) claiming that there could be 'civil unrest' as a result of the UK leaving the EU with no-deal.

Farming unions and groups used the publicity of the annual Royal Welsh Show to highlight the economic impacts for agriculture and rural communities if the UK abruptly exit the EU.







According to the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), such a scenario could lead to the 'possibility of some civil unrest'.

“If the farming community have their backs against the wall, the only way they're going to get from there is fighting their way through,” FUW President Glyn Roberts said.

'Always back Britain's farmers'

But Mr Johnson said that his government 'will always back Britain's great farmers' as the UK leaves the EU.

"We need to make sure that Brexit works for them,” he said.

“That means scrapping the Common Agricultural Policy and signing new trade deals - our amazing food and farming sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more not just here but around the world.

“Once we leave the EU on 31 October, we will have a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farming - and we will make sure that farmers get a better deal.”

On Monday, pound sterling declined to a 28-month low against the US dollar over concerns of a no-deal Brexit.

New farming scheme for Wales

It follows the Welsh government confirming last month that farmers will move away from Basic Payments after 2021.

Instead, farmers will be supported through a new farming scheme post-Brexit.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffith said sustainable land management will be 'at the heart' of future farm support in Wales once the UK leaves the EU.

Plans include bringing together the originally proposed economic resilience and public goods schemes> into a new scheme.

Sustainable food production is a major part in the new plan. A Welsh government consultation has shown a wide range of public goods can be produced alongside food production.