PM vows to protect UK food standards after NFU pressure

The prime minister has personally assured the NFU that Britain’s high farming and food standards will not be sacrificed on the altar of trade.

The union has been in close discussions with ministers during negotiations on trade agreements with the US and India, as well as during the government’s reset of its relationship with the EU.

However, concerns arose following reports that the proposed trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) could allow member countries uncapped poultry export access to the UK, provided hygiene requirements are met.

The NFU said greater market access should not be given for food imports which have been produced in ways that are illegal here.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the NFU President Tom Bradshaw stressed that the GCC deal would serve as a key test of government promises. “Hygiene standards are distinct from welfare standards,” he wrote.

“The GCC trading bloc has general animal welfare provisions in place, but these fall well short of the standards expected of the UK poultry sector in areas such as housing requirements.

“British poultry farmers are proud to produce to some of the highest welfare and environmental standards in the world.

"It is unreasonable for the agricultural sector to be continually expected to make sacrifices on behalf of other sectors of the economy – the burden must be shared.”

In a personal response to Mr Bradshaw, the prime minister wrote: “I can assure you that we will always consider whether overseas produce has an unfair advantage and the impact this may have.

"Where necessary, we will be prepared to use the full range of powers at our disposal to protect our most sensitive sectors.

“Any agricultural imports coming into the UK will always have to meet our high sanitary and phytosanitary standards. Nothing we agree with the GCC, or any other trade partner, will alter this.”

Responding to the assurances, Mr Bradshaw emphasised that the NFU would continue to press government to ensure trade agreements are fair and beneficial to British farming.

“The NFU will always fight to make sure the government only signs balanced and mutually beneficial trade deals,” he said.

He noted that after ethanol was included in the US trade deal, he sought direct guarantees from the prime minister regarding the GCC agreement — “and he’s given them.”

Mr Bradshaw reiterated that UK farmers cannot be expected to bear further sacrifices for the sake of other industries.

“I have been clear that the UK farming sector can shoulder no more pain on behalf of other sectors of the economy,” he said, stressing that while the prime minister’s reply is encouraging, “as in every trade deal, the details agreed will be important.”

“Greater market access should not be given for food imports which have been produced in ways that are illegal here,” Mr Bradshaw added, warning that the “cumulative impact of all trade deals needs to be a critical consideration.”