Polaris expands 2020 model year lineup with new youth model

Polaris Off Road has expanded its 2020 youth ATV lineup with the introduction of the all-new Outlaw 70 EFI.

Delivering safety features for the next generation of off-road riders, the Outlaw 70 EFI offers added benefits designed to grow with youth riders.

“Polaris is committed to growing the off-road community, and it starts with putting the customer at the centre of everything we do," said Steven Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris.

"The Outlaw 70 EFI brings innovative safety features in a youth ATV that is designed to accommodate next-generation riders as they grow, providing peace of mind and long-term value that parents will appreciate.”







The ATV sets a new standard for younger riders. Designed for riders six-years-old and up, it is the latest addition to the industry’s largest youth vehicle lineup and replaces the best-selling Outlaw 50.

The child-friendly ATV is equipped with advanced safety features for parents’ peace-of-mind, delivering reliable single-lever disc brakes, an enclosed engine, a parent-adjustable speed limiter and a safety kit featuring a helmet, safety tether, training DVD and whip flag.

Its 70cc engine suits a wider range of youth skill levels and is complemented with a larger ergonomic design, which allows riders to continue to enjoy the machine as they grow.

The Outlaw 70 also comes with electronic fuel injection (EFI) offering improved cold starts. All-new styling and accessories include LED lights for improved rider visibility as well as front-and-rear bumpers, a storage bag, windshield and a decal kit that allows kids to customize the machine and make it their own.

