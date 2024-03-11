Police appeal after dead body discovered on Wiltshire farm

A dead body has been discovered on a farm in Wiltshire, with the police urging the public to provide more information.

Wiltshire Police said it had checked outbuildings on a farm near Trowbridge after a member of public discovered the dead body on 7 March.

The deceased man is thought to be aged between 30 - 40 years old.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "We are working hard to establish the identity of this person and urgently contact his next of kin.

“An investigation is also underway to establish circumstances of his death and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to provide more clarity about how he died.

“We are keeping an open mind and seeking to establish the facts of this sad incident.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who might have relevant information to contact us."

Anyone with information relating to the incident are being asked to call 101 quoting log 54240027170.