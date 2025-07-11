Police appeal after farm vandalised with massive spider pattern

A Dorset farm has been left counting the cost after a giant spider-like figure was carved in their crops, causing significant damage.

Police are now appealing for information following the case of criminal damage to farmland, located in the Cerne Abbas area.

Officers from the Dorset Police Rural Crime Team say that crops were deliberately damaged, causing a "significant financial impact" to the farm affected.

Police Constable Kate Schofield, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “This act of criminal damage has had a significant financial impact on the farmer.

“I would ask anyone who may have information about the damage caused to please come forward and contact Dorset Police.”

The force is urging members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or have relevant information to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police online or call 101, quoting occurrence number 55250100180.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made through the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via Freephone at 0800 555 111.