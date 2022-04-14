Police appeal after over 100 lambs dumped on farm

A police appeal has been made after 100 lambs were dumped on a farm in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is appealing for more information following the unusual incident.

It is believed 101 lambs, which were in bags, were dumped in a field on Hill Farm between 3pm on Thursday 7 April and 3.45pm on Friday 8 April.

PC Mike Morris said the incident had caused ‘some concern’ in the rural community.

“We are keen to find out where the lambs came from and who is responsible for this.

“We believe that the suspect(s) would most likely have used a road named ‘Kemprow’ to access the farm.

“If you believe you may have witnessed any suspicious activity in this area, I urge you to make contact as soon as possible.”

PC Richard Donbavand, from the specialist Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), said a truck ranging from a flat-bed to a box van in size may have been used to carry the lambs.

“This is being treated as flytipping until we know more about how and why the lambs came to be there.

“[We] would reiterate the appeal for anyone who may have seen a vehicle like this in the area during the times stated, to contact police.”

“We have been liaising with the National Farmers’ Union following this incident and are aware that this may be cause for concern for local farmers.”

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/27785/22.