Police appeal after tractor driver failed to stop following collision

Police are trying to trace the tractor driver who failed to stop after a collision on Northallerton Road near Leeming Bar (Photo: Google Maps)

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for more information after a tractor driver failed to stop following a collision with a young family.

A mother and her young child were hurt following the collision on Northallerton Road, Leeming.

The incident, involving a Volvo C30 and a tractor towing a trailer, happened on Wednesday 26 February at around 7.25pm.

Both the driver of the Volvo and her 18-month-old child were injured in the collision and attended hospital.







Police are appealing for the tractor driver to come forward and for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the area at this time to contact them.

Anyone with information have been urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12200034031.