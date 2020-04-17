Police appeal following farm quad bike thefts

A red 500cc Suzuki King Quad bike was stolen by the thieves (Photo: Wiltshire Police)

Thieves have stolen two quad bikes from a farm on the Wiltshire and Hampshire border, police have said.

The offenders entered the Conholt Park Estate sometime between 12.50am and 1.30am on Monday 13 April.

They stole a green 750cc Suzuki King Quad bike and a red 500cc Suzuki King Quad bike.

Wiltshire Police is urging all quad bike owners to take extra precautions to secure their vehicles.







"If you heard or saw anything suspicious in this area at this time or know anything in relation to the whereabouts of these bikes, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200035579," the force said in a statement.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. "

How can I secure ATVs and quad bikes?

The police have given farmers and landowners tip of how to better secure farm machinery:

• Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible

• Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser

• Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not

• Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

• Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it

• Consider fitting a transponder-based security marking system and tracker device

• Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number