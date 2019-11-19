Police appeal to farmers in search for missing woman

Farmers and landowners who noticed suspicious activity on their land last year have been urged to come forward (Photo: Cleveland Police)

Police have called on the North East farming community for any information following the disappearance of a woman believed to have been murdered.

Naheed Khan, from Thornaby near Middlesbrough, was last seen in May 2018.

Cleveland Police say the 43-year-old has not accessed her bank account since 6 May last year.

Senior investigating officers, who believe Ms Khan was murdered, have now appealed to farmers and landowners for more information.







Officers attended a Tees Rural Crime Forum on Monday (18 November) and urged anyone who noticed suspicious activity on their land in May or June 2018 to notify the authorities.

Several searches have already been undertaken within the past year but a body has never been found.

(Photo: Cleveland Police)

As of May 2019, a year on from her disappearance, police had taken statements from 378 witnesses, completed 450 house-to-house inquiries and gathered 6,500 pieces of potential evidence.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in February and released under investigation.

Crimestoppers has also offered a £10,000 reward for any information leading to the discovery of Ms Khan's body.