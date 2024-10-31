Police arrest man following theft of 22 tonnes of artisanal cheese

A 63-year-old man has been arrested following the theft of 22 tonnes of artisanal cheese - worth £300,000 - from Neal’s Yard Dairy in London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said today (31 October) that officers arrested a man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

It said the 63-year-old was "taken to a south London police station where he was questioned", adding that the man was then "bailed pending further inquiries".

Neal’s Yard Dairy in London was the victim of a sophisticated fraud on 21 October, resulting in the loss of over £300,000 worth of artisanal cheese.

The theft involved a fraudulent buyer posing as a legitimate wholesale distributor for a major French retailer, with the cheese delivered before the discovery of the fraudulent identity.

The cheese distributor said it was working with UK police forces and international authorities to identify the perpetrators of this fraud, as the cheese could have been taken abroad, to Russia or the Middle East.

The stolen cheese comprised a total of over 22 tonnes (950 cheeses) of three artisan Cheddars, including Hafod Welsh Organic Cheddar, Westcombe Cheddar, and Pitchfork Cheddar.

Between them, these cheeses have won numerous awards and are amongst the most sought-after artisan cheeses in the UK.

The company said it was now taking steps to address the situation to ensure both its financial stability and the continued development of the British artisan cheese sector.

Patrick Holden, who owns the farm where Hafod Cheddar is made, said: “It might sound naïve to fall victim to a scam, but the truth is that the artisan cheese world is a place where trust is deeply embedded in all transactions.

"The breach of trust by this fraudulent customer is a violation of the atmosphere of good faith and respect that all of Neal’s Yard Dairy’s trading relationships have personified over the years. It’s a world where one’s word is one’s bond."

Tom Calver, a director of Westcombe Dairy in Somerset, said he was "devastated that this fraud has targeted one of our most valued customers".

He explained that the process of making that cheese started almost three years ago when the dairy planted seeds for the animals’ feed in the ground.

"The amount of work that’s gone into nurturing the cows, emphasising best farming practice, and transforming the milk one batch at a time to produce the best possible cheese is beyond estimation.

"And for that to be stolen…it’s absolutely terrible.”