Police cancel charity tractor run due to health and safety concerns

A charity tractor run which was due to take place in Dartmouth has been cancelled by the police following health and safety concerns.

The Dartmouth Tractors of Light Parade, which was being organised by River Dart Rotary Club, was due to take place on Saturday (14 December).

The charity event was hoping to raise much-needed funds for farmers across Devon.

But the River Dart Rotary Club said it was with 'deep regret' that following advice from Devon and Cornwall Police, the tractor run is now cancelled.

The decision was made to "ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and to avoid potential traffic-related offences".

"While we are deeply disappointed, moving forward with the parade could have resulted in legal repercussions," the rotary club said.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported our efforts to bring this event to life."

The charity said it had now organised a new event taking place on Saturday, and money will be raised for groups offering support for farmers' mental health and wellbeing.

"Having cancelled the Tractors of Light procession, we were determined to salvage something for Saturday to help us raise money for our farmers," the club said.

"We are now putting on a Farmers Festive Shindig in Market Square from 2pm to 6pm this Saturday.

"There will be music food and drink, including mulled wine, a 'best decorated wellies' competition for a fab prize, a children's lucky dip and lots more."