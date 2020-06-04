Police charge Highlands farmer after livestock 'run loose' on A9

Police Scotland said sheep and cattle have had a 'continual presence' on the road

A farmer from the Highlands has been charged by the police in connection with livestock 'running loose' on the A9.

Police Scotland said it had received 'numerous complaints' from drivers over the 'continual presence' of sheep and cattle on the road.

The farmer, a 79-year-old man, has now been charged with failing to manage livestock.

Police added that traffic on the road at Cambusavie north of Dornoc had been continually affected.







PC Martin Macrae said the presence of livestock running loose on a main route presented a 'real road safety risk 'to drivers.

He added that the more vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, could have faced 'devastating' consequences if an accident happened.

"Previous efforts to resolve this matter have failed to prevent the situation from continuing," PC Macrae said.

"We have worked closely with our partner agencies and the farmer will now be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."

Vivienne Mackinnon, Animal and Plant Health Agency veterinary lead, North Scotland, said both the animals and the public were 'at risk' of an accident.

"We urge farmers, landowners and livestock keepers to ensure that their animals are kept safely away from busy roads."