Police find lamb in back of a car alongside £10,000 worth of drugs

A lamb - and £10,000 worth of class A drugs - were discovered by police officers in the back of a car in Glasgow over the weekend.

Police Scotland said the car was stopped on the northbound carriageway near J3, at 6.10pm on Saturday (22 April).

Officers discovered heroin with a value of approximately £7,000, as well as cocaine with a value of £3,000.

A lamb was also found in the back of the vehicle, which has since been reunited with a local farmer.

Officers said enquiries were continuing to establish how the animal ended up in the car.

The three occupants of the vehicle - two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38 - were arrested and charged with drugs offences.

Police Scotland made light of the bizarre situation on social media by tweeting: "Oh ewe!

