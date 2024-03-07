Police forces across south east intensify battle against rural crime

Police forces across the south east region have formed a new partnership as part of renewed efforts to intensify their battle against rural crime.

The South East Partnership Against Rural Crime (SEPARC) consists of Hampshire Constabulary, Thames Valley Police, Sussex Police, Surrey Police, and Kent Police.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, they have undertaken a number of localised and co-operative operations tackling agricultural and environmental criminals.

Operations include disrupting offenders alongside the National Rural Crime Team, providing security advice at service stations and stopping suspicious vehicles on the strategic road network.

The latest figures show that the cost of rural theft in the UK has shot up by nearly a quarter, as highly organised gangs of criminals continued to plague the countryside.

Lucy Hutson, rural policing lead for Hampshire Constabulary, said rural crime had an enormous impact on those effected.

"It often sees local businesses suffer serious financial loss, and can destroy the livelihoods of hardworking farmers," she said.

“It’s so important that people can live in, work in and visit our rural spaces without fear of being targeted by criminals.

“This week of action has given us the opportunity to utilise the skills and expertise of specialist policing teams from our neighbouring forces, to bring the fight to criminals who operate across county borders in the south east.”

In Hampshire specifically, the group focused on thefts of farm machinery and plant vehicles (FMPV), which have increased in frequency.

This type of crime is often perpetrated by transient offenders, who travel across county borders to steal and transport stolen goods.

On Thursday and Friday last week, SEPARC conducted an operation across Hampshire with a view to stopping thieves in transit.

Part of this operation took place in the north of the county, with a second group of officers focusing their efforts at Portsmouth International Port.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber said rural crime had a significant impact on the region's farmers and rural businesses.

He said: “The launch of SEPARC will establish cross-border collaboration between police forces across the South East in tackling the most serious and organised rural crime.

“Thames Valley Police is already making great strides in driving down incidents of rural crime."